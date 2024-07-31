﻿
News / Sport

China's world no.1 loses at Olympics after table tennis bat broken

AFP
  18:24 UTC+8, 2024-07-31       0
China's table tennis world number one Wang Chuqin suffered a shock defeat in the men's Olympic singles on Wednesday, a day after having his bat broken.
AFP
  18:24 UTC+8, 2024-07-31       0
China's world no.1 loses at Olympics after table tennis bat broken
AFP

Wang Chuqin (right) embraces Truls Moregard after the match on July 31.

China's table tennis world number one Wang Chuqin suffered a shock defeat in the men's Olympic singles on Wednesday, a day after having his bat broken.

Wang won mixed doubles gold on Tuesday in Paris but his elation quickly turned to anger after a photographer accidentally snapped his bat while jostling to take a picture.

Less than 24 hours later, Wang went out in the round of 32 of the singles after a 4-2 defeat to Truls Moregard of Sweden.

The 26th-ranked Moregard sank to the floor in disbelief and put his hands on his head, before doing a tour of the crowd, who rose in appreciation after roaring on the underdog throughout.

It capped a mixed couple of days for Wang, 24.

With his playing partner Sun Yingsha they beat North Korea in the mixed doubles final, but Wang admitted he "lost control of my emotions a little" after his bat was broken.

A familiar bat and its grip can be of vital importance to table tennis players.

Wang though refused to blame his replacement bat for his stunning defeat to the unheralded Moregard, 22.

"It didn't really have an influence on the match," he told AFP.

"It was just that my opponent played really, really well."

Wang will next compete in the men's team event.

The triumphant Moregard said he "had a feeling I could beat him today", having never done so before in eight previous attempts.

"I've almost never taken a set against Wang so it's crazy to win here at the Olympics," the Swede, into the last 16 for the first time, told AFP.

Moregard, who is coached by his older brother Malte, said Wang was not at his best – but said it had nothing to do with the Chinese player's bat.

"I think you have 10 rackets at least and 500 rubbers here, so it doesn't matter if you lose your bat. I mean, I don't know which one is my first or third, so it doesn't matter," he said.

Wang may have lost but China are the undoubted superpower of table tennis and came to the French capital having won 32 of the 37 available golds since it became an Olympic sport.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     