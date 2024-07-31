﻿
China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan secure women's synchro 10m platform gold at Paris Olympics

Chinese divers Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan eased to the women's synchronized 10m platform title at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.
Chinese divers Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan eased to the women's synchronized 10m platform title at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday.

Having paired up to win three times in a row in this event at the World Championships, Chen and Quan dominated the final on Wednesday to take the victory with 359.10 points.

The teenage duo helped China grab its seventh straight gold in this event at the Olympics.

Source: Xinhua
