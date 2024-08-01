China's Zheng Qinwen creates history to reach Olympic tennis final

Chinese top tennis player Zheng Qinwen created history as she defeated top seed Iga Swiatek to reach the Paris Olympic tennis final here on Thursday at Roland Garros.

Australian Open finalist Zheng improved China's previous best result of last four in the Olympic women's singles event by two-time Grand Slam winner Li Na, beating Poland's Swiatek 6-2, 7-5.

Zheng broke Swiatek early in the first set before carrying her momentum through the match to reach the final and a guaranteed medal.