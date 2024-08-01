China into Olympic tennis mixed doubles final for 1st time in history
22:21 UTC+8, 2024-08-01 0
Chinese pair Wang Xinyu and Zhang Zhizhen made history as they beat Demi Schuurs and Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands to reach the Paris Olympics tennis mixed doubles final on Thursday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
