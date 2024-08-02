China's Wang Zongyuan/Long Daoyi win men's synchro 3m springboard at Paris Olympics

Chinese divers Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi took victory in the men's synchronized 3m springboard event at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

Wang and Long claimed the fourth gold of the Chinese diving dream team in Paris with a score of 446.1 points.

Wang, 22, won the Olympic champion title in this event in Tokyo three years ago with Xie Siyi, who will only compete in the individual event this time as the defending champion.