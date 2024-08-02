China's Zheng/Huang win badminton mixed doubles gold at Paris Olympics
23:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-02 0
Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong claimed the badminton mixed doubles gold medal at the Paris Olympics after beating South Korea's Kim Won-ho/Jeong Na-eun in the final on Friday.
23:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-02 0
Chinese duo Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong claimed the badminton mixed doubles gold medal at the Paris Olympics after beating South Korea's Kim Won-ho/Jeong Na-eun in the final on Friday.
Zheng and Huang, silver medalists at the Tokyo Olympics, won the gold medal match 21-8, 21-11.
Earlier on Friday, Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino won the bronze medal by defeating South Korea's Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung 21-13, 22-20.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
Special Reports