China's Zheng/Huang win badminton mixed doubles gold at Paris Olympics

Xinhua
  23:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-02       0
Chinese duo Zheng Siwei/Huang Yaqiong claimed the badminton mixed doubles gold medal at the Paris Olympics after beating South Korea's Kim Won-ho/Jeong Na-eun in the final on Friday.

Zheng and Huang, silver medalists at the Tokyo Olympics, won the gold medal match 21-8, 21-11.

Earlier on Friday, Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino won the bronze medal by defeating South Korea's Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung 21-13, 22-20.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
