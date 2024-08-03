Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan win all-Chinese badminton women's doubles final at Paris Olympics

China's top-seeded pair Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan claimed the badminton women's doubles gold medal at the Paris Olympics after beating their compatriots Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning 22-20, 21-15 in the final on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida won the bronze medal by defeating Malaysia's Pearly Tan and Muralitharan Thinaah 21-11, 21-11.