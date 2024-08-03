﻿
News / Sport

Chen beats world No. 1 Sun to defend table tennis women's singles title at Paris 2024

Xinhua
  22:30 UTC+8, 2024-08-03       0
China's Chen Meng defended her Olympic crown in the table tennis women's singles after defeating world No. 1 Sun Yingsha 4-2 in the final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.
Xinhua
  22:30 UTC+8, 2024-08-03       0

China's Chen Meng defended her Olympic crown in the table tennis women's singles after defeating world No. 1 Sun Yingsha 4-2 in the final at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

Chen, 30, second seed in the event, outclassed compatriot Sun 4-11, 11-7, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9 and 11-6 at the South Paris Arena 4.

Paris saw the second Chen-Sun Olympic singles final showdown. At Tokyo 2020, Chen also overcame Sun 4-2 to claim the Olympic title.

Earlier on Saturday, Hina Hayata of Japan claimed the bronze medal after beating Shin Yu-bin of South Korea 4-2.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Shin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     