Liu Yang wins China's first gymnastics gold of Paris Olympics

Xinhua
  22:15 UTC+8, 2024-08-04
Liu Yang secured China's first gymnastics gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Sunday when he led all the way to win the men's rings event.
Xinhua
  22:15 UTC+8, 2024-08-04       0
Liu Yang.

Liu Yang secured China's first gymnastics gold medal of the Paris Olympics on Sunday when he led all the way to win the men's rings event.

The defending champion scored 15.300 points to lead a 1-2 finish for China in the event. His compatriot Zou Jingyuan took silver with 15.233, ahead of Tokyo 2020 bronze medalist Eleftherios Petrounias of Greece, who posted 15.100.

Samir Ait Said, the only male athlete representing host nation France in artistic gymnastics, finished fourth with 15.000.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
