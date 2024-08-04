﻿
Zheng Qinwen makes history with Olympic singles gold

Zheng Qinwen became the first Chinese player to win an Olympic Games tennis singles gold medal on Saturday when she defeated Croatia's Donna Vekic in the final.
Reuters

Zheng Qinwen celebrates after winning gold against Donna Vekic of Croatia at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Zheng Qinwen became the first Chinese player to win an Olympic Games tennis singles gold medal on Saturday when she defeated Croatia's Donna Vekic in the final.

The 21-year-old Zheng came through 6-2, 6-3, winning only China's second ever tennis gold after Li Ting and Sun Tiantian's women's doubles triumph at Athens in 2004.

Zheng's victory came on the same Court Philippe Chatrier at Roland Garros where in 2011 celebrated compatriot Li Na became China's first Grand Slam champion in a landmark moment for the sport.

"Nothing can describe my emotion, every round was super difficult and I did everything I could to get a medal for my country," said Zheng.

"I feel my country will be proud of me, I'm proud of myself. My family are at home, I'm sure they are screaming at the TV.

"I just fight every match. I have a special energy playing for my country. I never give up."

World number seven and Australian Open runner-up Zheng took advantage of settling into a groove faster than her opponent and broke for a 2-0 lead.

Vekic and Zheng went head-to-head with some brutal hitting but the Chinese star's 12 winners to the Croatian's three proved crucial and her accuracy shone again with a set-clinching break in the eighth game.

Zheng had saved a match point in her gruelling third round win over Emma Navarro and then ended four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek's 25-match winning run at Roland Garros to reach the gold medal match.

Match-hardened by those tests of character, Zheng held to love in the opening game of the second and broke again for a 2-0 lead as the errors piled up for 28-year-old Vekic.

However, the Croatian, who knocked out world number two Coco Gauff in the third round, and saved a match point in her quarter-final win over Marta Kostyuk, hit back with her first service break of the contest.

Zheng thwarted any hint of a revival by converting a fourth break point for a 5-3 lead before sealing victory in the next game.

Earlier Australia's Matthew Ebden and John Peers won the men's doubles gold with a thrilling victory over Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram of the United States.

The unseeded pair came back from a set and break down to win 6-7 (6/8), 7-6 (7/1), 10-8 against their fourth-seeded opponents.

It was Australia's second Olympic men's doubles title after Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde triumphed in Atlanta in 1996.

For Peers, it was a second Games medal to go with the bronze he claimed alongside Ashleigh Barty in the mixed doubles in Tokyo three years ago.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
