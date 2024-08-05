US breaks world record to win women's 4x100m medley relay gold at Paris Games

The United States set a new world record as they claimed their eighth swimming gold medal of the Paris Games by winning the women's 4x100m medley relay final on Sunday.

The US team of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske clocked 3 minutes 49.63 seconds, breaking their own previous record of 3:50.40 set in 2019.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown, Jenna Strauch, Emma McKeon and Mollie O'Callaghan took silver in 3:53.11 while China's Wan Letian, Tang Qianting, Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan claimed bronze in 3:53.23.

"It's cool to be a part of that relay team and watch it get faster and faster, with pretty much the same people," King said. "It's awesome to see everybody improving. An awesome way to cap off the meet."

"I knew I had a big opportunity to be on top of the podium today," Walsh said. "I just ... put out the best possible time I could for these ladies."

The United States led at every turn, boosted by Smith's opening backstroke leg of 57.28, which broke Kaylee McKeown's Olympic record set earlier in the week.

It was the 11th gold for the Americans in this event to go with the country's five silver medals.