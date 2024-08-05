﻿
News / Sport

US breaks world record to win women's 4x100m medley relay gold at Paris Games

Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2024-08-05       0
The United States set a new world record as they claimed their eighth swimming gold medal of the Paris Games by winning the women's 4x100m medley relay final on Sunday.
Xinhua
  08:49 UTC+8, 2024-08-05       0
US breaks world record to win women's 4x100m medley relay gold at Paris Games
AFP

Gold medallists US swimmers Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske celebrate on the podium after winning and establishing World record with silver medallists Australia's Kaylee McKeown, Jenna Strauch, Emma McKeon and Mollie O'Callaghan and bronze medallists China's Wan Letian, Tang Qianting, Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan at the women's 4x100m medley relay victory ceremony at Paris 2024 Olympics in Paris La Defense Arena, Nanterre, France, on August 04, 2024.

The United States set a new world record as they claimed their eighth swimming gold medal of the Paris Games by winning the women's 4x100m medley relay final on Sunday.

The US team of Regan Smith, Lilly King, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske clocked 3 minutes 49.63 seconds, breaking their own previous record of 3:50.40 set in 2019.

Australia's Kaylee McKeown, Jenna Strauch, Emma McKeon and Mollie O'Callaghan took silver in 3:53.11 while China's Wan Letian, Tang Qianting, Zhang Yufei and Yang Junxuan claimed bronze in 3:53.23.

"It's cool to be a part of that relay team and watch it get faster and faster, with pretty much the same people," King said. "It's awesome to see everybody improving. An awesome way to cap off the meet."

"I knew I had a big opportunity to be on top of the podium today," Walsh said. "I just ... put out the best possible time I could for these ladies."

The United States led at every turn, boosted by Smith's opening backstroke leg of 57.28, which broke Kaylee McKeown's Olympic record set earlier in the week.

It was the 11th gold for the Americans in this event to go with the country's five silver medals.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     