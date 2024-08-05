﻿
Chinese KPL Dream Team claims victory in Saudi Esports World Cup of Honor of Kings tournament

Xinhua
  18:07 UTC+8, 2024-08-05       0
The KPL Dream Team emerged victorious in the Honor of Kings tournament at the first edition of Esports World Cup on Sunday ,defeating Malaysia's LGD with a 3-0 clean sweep.
The KPL Dream Team emerged victorious in the Honor of Kings tournament at the first edition of Esports World Cup (EWC) on Sunday evening, defeating Malaysia's LGD with a 3-0 clean sweep in the final.

The KPL Dream Team secured a 3-0 victory against AG of China's Hong Kong earlier on Sunday in the semifinals to advance to the final without losing a single game.

Facing the Malaysian team LGD, who also entered the final with a ten-match winning streak, the KPL Dream Team demonstrated exceptional teamwork and tactical adaptability.

In the first game of the final, despite LGD's solid defense and resilience, KPL Dream Team's mid-lane player, Xu 'Yi Nuo' Bicheng, turned the tide with an outstanding performance during a critical moment. They secured a crucial team fight victory after an intense 18-minute and 30-second.

In the following two games, the KPL Dream Team maintained their momentum, quickly taking control and winning within 13 minutes for the convincing 3-0 victory.

Xu was named the Finals MVP for his exceptional skill and decision-making at key moments.

"Thanks to my teammates; without them, I wouldn't have this MVP title. I hope teams and players worldwide will challenge us in the future," Xu said in a post-match interview.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
