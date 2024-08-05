Chinese KPL Dream Team claims victory in Saudi Esports World Cup of Honor of Kings tournament

The KPL Dream Team emerged victorious in the Honor of Kings tournament at the first edition of Esports World Cup (EWC) on Sunday evening, defeating Malaysia's LGD with a 3-0 clean sweep in the final.

The KPL Dream Team secured a 3-0 victory against AG of China's Hong Kong earlier on Sunday in the semifinals to advance to the final without losing a single game.

Facing the Malaysian team LGD, who also entered the final with a ten-match winning streak, the KPL Dream Team demonstrated exceptional teamwork and tactical adaptability.

In the first game of the final, despite LGD's solid defense and resilience, KPL Dream Team's mid-lane player, Xu 'Yi Nuo' Bicheng, turned the tide with an outstanding performance during a critical moment. They secured a crucial team fight victory after an intense 18-minute and 30-second.

In the following two games, the KPL Dream Team maintained their momentum, quickly taking control and winning within 13 minutes for the convincing 3-0 victory.

Xu was named the Finals MVP for his exceptional skill and decision-making at key moments.

"Thanks to my teammates; without them, I wouldn't have this MVP title. I hope teams and players worldwide will challenge us in the future," Xu said in a post-match interview.