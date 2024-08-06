Chinese diver Quan Hongchan wins women's 10m platform at Paris Olympics
Chinese diving sensation Quan Hongchan defended her title in the women's 10m platform at the Paris Olympic Games on Tuesday.
The 17-year-old grabbed the gold in 425.6 points, edging her compatriot Chen Yuxi to the second place with 420.7.
The 17-year-old grabbed the gold in 425.6 points, edging her compatriot Chen Yuxi to the second place with 420.7.
It is Quan's second gold from Paris as she paired up with Chen to win the synchronized 10m platform event last Wednesday.
Source: Xinhua
