Brazilian amputee table tennis star savours Olympic dreamland

Twenty-two years after first picking up a bat, Brazilian amputee table tennis star Bruna Alexandre is finally making her dream come true, warming up for the Paralympics by competing at the Paris Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old, whose right arm was amputated at the age of three months due to thrombosis, is her country's first para-athlete to take part in the Olympics.

"I have been trying to qualify for the Olympics for years. I knew it would be difficult because the competition is very fierce in Brazil," Alexandre told AFP.

"But I succeeded. I got here and today I am making a huge dream come true for me."

Alexandre took up table tennis at the age of seven.

Initially she found it difficult to serve with one arm, but she mastered the tricky skill of throwing the ball up with her left hand then serving with vicious spin.

"I managed to adapt after about a year. Now my serve is one of my strong points," said the Brazilian, who is also a gifted skateboarder and cyclist.

Alexandre is already a decorated Paralympian, winning silver at the Tokyo Games, but on Monday she had her first taste of Olympic action, taking on the powerful South Koreans in the team event.

The third-seeded Koreans saw off the Brazilian challenge but Alexandre was philosophical after the defeat.

"It's about showing that everything is possible, regardless of whether you have one arm or one leg," she said.

She thanked the French crowd for a rapturous reception, adding: "I am celebrating and I will celebrate for many more days this dream that I am realising today."