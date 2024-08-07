﻿
News / Sport

Brazilian amputee table tennis star savours Olympic dreamland

AFP
  20:43 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0
Twenty-two years after first picking up a bat, Brazilian amputee table tennis star Bruna Alexandre is finally making her dream come true.
AFP
  20:43 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0
Brazilian amputee table tennis star savours Olympic dreamland
AFP

Brazil's Bruna Alexandre returns the ball during her women's table tennis singles match in the team round of 16 between Brazil and South Korea at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the South Paris Arena in Paris on August 5.

Twenty-two years after first picking up a bat, Brazilian amputee table tennis star Bruna Alexandre is finally making her dream come true, warming up for the Paralympics by competing at the Paris Olympic Games.

The 29-year-old, whose right arm was amputated at the age of three months due to thrombosis, is her country's first para-athlete to take part in the Olympics.

"I have been trying to qualify for the Olympics for years. I knew it would be difficult because the competition is very fierce in Brazil," Alexandre told AFP.

"But I succeeded. I got here and today I am making a huge dream come true for me."

Alexandre took up table tennis at the age of seven.

Initially she found it difficult to serve with one arm, but she mastered the tricky skill of throwing the ball up with her left hand then serving with vicious spin.

"I managed to adapt after about a year. Now my serve is one of my strong points," said the Brazilian, who is also a gifted skateboarder and cyclist.

Alexandre is already a decorated Paralympian, winning silver at the Tokyo Games, but on Monday she had her first taste of Olympic action, taking on the powerful South Koreans in the team event.

The third-seeded Koreans saw off the Brazilian challenge but Alexandre was philosophical after the defeat.

"It's about showing that everything is possible, regardless of whether you have one arm or one leg," she said.

She thanked the French crowd for a rapturous reception, adding: "I am celebrating and I will celebrate for many more days this dream that I am realising today."

Never give up

Alexandre is not the only Paralympian to feature in the Olympic table tennis tournament. Australia's Melissa Tapper, whose right arm is paralysed, is competing at her third Olympics.

But it was Polish player Natalia Partyka who laid the ground, competing in both Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing 2008 and London 2012.

"She's a source of inspiration. She has inspired many people, not just me but also Melissa Tapper," Alexandre told AFP, adding that she watched YouTube videos of Partyka in action.

She sees herself as representing people with disabilities from her country and all around the world.

"I think it can open a lot of doors. Inclusion in the country can be improved. I think sport is a great way to make that happen," she said.

Alexandre credits hours spent on her beloved skateboard as critical to a sense of balance that has propelled her to the top in table tennis.

She has always competed against able-bodied athletes and says she has not experienced prejudice.

"In the street, at school, I never saw it (prejudice). That has helped me a lot," she said.

The Brazilian is in a rare position to be able to compare the Paralympics and the Olympics and acknowledges that the Olympics has a different vibe.

"The athletes, the competition, the way of thinking. It's all different. I think it's also because there is much more competition," she said.

While her Olympic dream is for now over in Paris, she can turn her attention to the Paralympic Games, which run from August 28 to September 8.

Buoyed by her Olympic experience, she hopes to clinch individual gold at the Paralympics.

"Never give up on your dreams," she said.

Source: AFP   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     