Zhao 'emotional' after hammer throw bronze

Zhao Jie's bronze medal in the women's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday marked China's fifth consecutive podium finish in the event.

Zhao produced a best throw of 74.27 meters to finish behind gold medalist Camryn Rogers of Canada (76.97) and American Annette Echikunwoke (75.48), who took silver.

"Happy, proud, emotional," Zhao replied when asked how she felt about her performance. "I thought about this before today, about winning a medal, but I only thought about it in my heart."

China's run of success in the event dates back to the Beijing 2008 Games when Zhang Wenxiu claimed silver. Zhang also took the bronze medal at London 2012 and another silver at Rio 2016 before Wang Zheng clinched silver at Tokyo 2020.

"Yes, and we all were taught by the same coach," Zhao said. "I thought to myself, I must work hard, I mustn't disappoint everyone. I've made it."

The 21-year-old reflected on a final that was "wide open" at the Stade de France.

"Last season, 77 meters might have only gotten you second place," she said. "Today, if you threw 77 meters, you would've been guaranteed gold. But I probably didn't have that in me today anyway. I just aimed for breaking a personal best. I got close, still about a meter away."

Zhao led at one point during Tuesday's competition but was unable to improve on her distance when Rogers and Echikunwoke raised the standard.

"My competitors were sure to make a strong surge," she said. "I wanted to go for better too. But maybe that throw might have given them a scare."