﻿
News / Sport

Zhao 'emotional' after hammer throw bronze

Xinhua
  08:28 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0
Zhao Jie's bronze medal in the women's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday marked China's fifth consecutive podium finish in the event.
Xinhua
  08:28 UTC+8, 2024-08-07       0
Zhao 'emotional' after hammer throw bronze
Xinhua

China's Zhao Jie reacts at the awarding ceremony after winning bronze in the women's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Zhao Jie's bronze medal in the women's hammer throw at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday marked China's fifth consecutive podium finish in the event.

Zhao produced a best throw of 74.27 meters to finish behind gold medalist Camryn Rogers of Canada (76.97) and American Annette Echikunwoke (75.48), who took silver.

"Happy, proud, emotional," Zhao replied when asked how she felt about her performance. "I thought about this before today, about winning a medal, but I only thought about it in my heart."

China's run of success in the event dates back to the Beijing 2008 Games when Zhang Wenxiu claimed silver. Zhang also took the bronze medal at London 2012 and another silver at Rio 2016 before Wang Zheng clinched silver at Tokyo 2020.

"Yes, and we all were taught by the same coach," Zhao said. "I thought to myself, I must work hard, I mustn't disappoint everyone. I've made it."

The 21-year-old reflected on a final that was "wide open" at the Stade de France.

"Last season, 77 meters might have only gotten you second place," she said. "Today, if you threw 77 meters, you would've been guaranteed gold. But I probably didn't have that in me today anyway. I just aimed for breaking a personal best. I got close, still about a meter away."

Zhao led at one point during Tuesday's competition but was unable to improve on her distance when Rogers and Echikunwoke raised the standard.

"My competitors were sure to make a strong surge," she said. "I wanted to go for better too. But maybe that throw might have given them a scare."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     