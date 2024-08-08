China's Liu/Ji win men's canoe double 500m gold at Paris Olympics

China's Liu Hao and Ji Bowen claimed the men's canoe double 500m gold medal at the Paris Olympics here on Thursday.

The pair clocked one minute and 39.48 seconds, ahead of Italy's Gabriele Casadei and Carlo Tacchini who took the silver in 1:41.08. The bronze went to Joan Antoni Moreno and Diego Dominguez from Spain who finished in 1:41.18.