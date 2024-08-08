Athletes undercover? Global and US anti-doping agencies clash over tactics

The global and US anti-doping agencies are at odds over undercover tactics used by the American body to try to catch drug cheats, Reuters has learned.

The World Anti-Doping Agency says the US agency USADA broke the global code by letting several athletes it had caught between 2011 and 2014 violating drug rules go undercover and keep on competing without prosecution in exchange for information on other violators.

USADA says the tactic is necessary and allowed, and wants to keep using it. WADA says it is against its code and that athletes caught breaking doping rules should not get to line up in races, potentially winning prize money and medals, without first being publicly prosecuted and sanctioned.

The two agencies are also embroiled in a dispute over the global system for policing doping in sports, sparked by the case of 23 Chinese swimmers which has cast a shadow over the Paris Olympics.

"WADA is now aware of at least three cases where athletes who had committed serious anti-doping rule violations were allowed to continue to compete for years while they acted as undercover agents for USADA, without it notifying WADA and without there being any provision allowing such a practice under the (global) code or USADA's own rules," WADA said in a statement to Reuters.

The global agency said the three athletes have since retired but declined to name them, citing security concerns in case they faced retaliation. It issued the statement after Reuters asked if it was aware of the practice, having seen speculation about it by sports fans on social media.

The US agency has defended letting drug rule violators compete so they could act as undercover informants, saying in one case such assistance had provided intelligence to a US federal law enforcement investigation into a human and drug trafficking scheme.

"It's an effective way to get at these bigger, systemic problems," USADA Chief Executive Travis Tygart told Reuters. The agency declined to provide specifics about the incident in which the reliance on USADA's informant had helped US authorities.

Tygart, who is known for driving his agency's prosecution of US cyclist Lance Armstrong, believes using violating athletes to expose more senior ones, as well as gather intelligence on organized criminals involved in sports doping and trafficking is the right thing to do.

"If you've got agents or others who are preying on athletes and trafficking … I think it's totally appropriate."

Under the world anti-doping code, to which USADA is a signatory, an athlete who "substantially" assists with a doping investigation can apply to have a proportion of any ban suspended after prosecution.

There is no specific wording that says athletes who have broken anti-doping rules can continue to compete without first being prosecuted and sanctioned.