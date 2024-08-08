China's Xie Siyi defends Olympic title in men's 3m springboard

Chinese veteran Xie Siyi outclassed teammate Wang Zongyuan to defend his Olympic title in the men's 3m springboard at the Paris Games on Thursday.

Xie, 28, won both the individual and synchronized events at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. Although 22-year-old Wang led both the preliminary and semifinal in Paris, Xie managed to top the final with a score of 543.60 points.

Wang grabbed silver with 530.20 points, and Mexico's Osmar Olivera Ibarra took bronze on 500.40 points.

After the Tokyo Olympics, Xie took a two-year break from the sport.