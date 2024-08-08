﻿
News / Sport

China's Xie Siyi defends Olympic title in men's 3m springboard

Xinhua
  22:49 UTC+8, 2024-08-08       0
Chinese veteran Xie Siyi outclassed teammate Wang Zongyuan to defend his Olympic title in the men's 3m springboard at the Paris Games on Thursday.
Xinhua
  22:49 UTC+8, 2024-08-08       0
China's Xie Siyi defends Olympic title in men's 3m springboard
Reuters

Gold medallist Xie Siyi of China celebrates after winning with silver medallist Wang Zongyuan of China and bronze medallist Osmar Olvera Ibarra of Mexico.

Chinese veteran Xie Siyi outclassed teammate Wang Zongyuan to defend his Olympic title in the men's 3m springboard at the Paris Games on Thursday.

Xie, 28, won both the individual and synchronized events at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago. Although 22-year-old Wang led both the preliminary and semifinal in Paris, Xie managed to top the final with a score of 543.60 points.

Wang grabbed silver with 530.20 points, and Mexico's Osmar Olivera Ibarra took bronze on 500.40 points.

After the Tokyo Olympics, Xie took a two-year break from the sport.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     