China's Chen Yiwen wins women's 3m springboard diving at Paris Olympic Games

Xinhua
  23:47 UTC+8, 2024-08-09       0
Chinese diver Chen Yiwen added the women's 3m springboard gold to her synchronized title on Friday.
Xinhua
  23:47 UTC+8, 2024-08-09       0

Chinese diver Chen Yiwen added the women's 3m springboard gold to her synchronized title on Friday, winning the seventh gold for the Chinese diving dream team at the Paris Olympic Games.

Chen, 25, leading all through since the first round, collected a total of 376.00 points for her second Paris title.

Chen's teammate Chang Yani finished third with 318.75. Australian diver Maddison Keeney won the silver medal with 343.10 points.

Chang, who paired up with Chen to clinch the synchronized title, made a disastrous start as she only earned 42 points from her first dive.

But the 22-year-old reigning world champion kept her composure to come back from the last position in 12 divers to a podium finish.

The 2022 and 2023 world champion Chen dominated the event since the preliminary round and met no challenge all the way.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
