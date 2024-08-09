China's Xu/Sun win women's canoe double 500m gold at Paris Olympics

China's Xu Shixiao and Sun Mengya defended their title in the women's canoe double 500m final at the Paris Olympics on Friday.

The pair clocked an Olympic best of one minute and 52.81 seconds to win, 1.49 seconds ahead of Ukraine's Liudmyla Luzan and Anastasiia Rybachok. The bronze went to Canada's Sloan Mackenzie and Katie Vincent, who finished in 1:54.36.