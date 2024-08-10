Chinese diver Cao Yuan defends men's 10m platform title at Paris Olympics
Chinese veteran Cao Yuan defended his title in the men's 10m platform here on Saturday, marking China's historic triumph to win all of the eight diving golds at the Olympic Games.
Cao, 29, bagged his fourth Olympic title with 547.5 points, becoming the first diver since American diver Greg Louganis at the Seoul 1988 Olympic Games to successfully defend a gold medal on the men's 10m platform.
