China claims historic rhythmic gymnastics group all-around title at Paris 2024

  22:57 UTC+8, 2024-08-10
Chinese rhythmic gymnasts created history to win the country's first Olympic group all-around gold medal in Paris on Saturday.
  22:57 UTC+8, 2024-08-10       0
China claims historic rhythmic gymnastics group all-around title at Paris 2024

The Chinese team wins the gold, surpassing their best result of a silver medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. The athletes celebrate by raising the 2008 Beijing Olympics mascot, Fuwa.

Chinese rhythmic gymnasts created history to win the country's first Olympic group all-around gold medal in Paris on Saturday.

China scored a total of 69.800 points in the two rotations, 36.950 in five hoops and 32.850 in three ribbons plus two balls during the group all-around final at the Porte de La Chapelle Arena, securing the first place among eight teams.

Israel won the silver in 68.850 while Italy took bronze with 68.100.

Source: Xinhua
