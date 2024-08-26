Sun Yingsha calls for rational support after Olympic setback

China's top-ranked paddler Sun Yingsha has called for a rational response from fans following her loss to compatriot Chen Meng in the Olympic table tennis women's singles final.

After capturing the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Championships title last year and winning this year's ITTF World Cup, world No. 1 Sun was considered the favorite for the Olympic gold medal to achieve a career Grand Slam of these three prestigious tournaments.

However, she fell short, losing 4-2 to the defending champion Chen in the final. What was surprising was that some Chinese spectators jeered Chen during the match, causing confusion among foreign fans. Additionally, a few online users posted derogatory remarks after the game.

"Many people would say it's a pity for not fulfilling my dream or not achieving a Grand Slam, and it would pose pressure. I cannot control what others say on the Internet. I did feel sad after losing that match, but I still have the chance of chasing my dream over the next four years," Sun said in a recent interview.

Sun expressed her gratitude for the fans' support of the Chinese table tennis team and their favorite players, "but I hope that they can view the win or loss rationally."

"It's not like when I win, they just compliment me, my coach, my friends, my teammates, and even my family members, like everything is good. When I lose, I hope they can show more concern and tolerance and be more rational toward it. I think it's better," she added.

At the Paris Olympics, Sun played 14 matches and 61 games across three events, winning gold medals in the mixed doubles and women's team events, and a silver in the women's singles.

Sun, along with Chen and Wang Manyu, helped China claim the women's team gold for the fifth consecutive time, marking the Chinese delegation's 300th gold at the Summer Olympics.

"At the Olympics, fighting for my country is always my priority, and I need to win those matches against opponents from other member associations. Although I lost the singles final, the gold medal belongs to China," Sun noted.

At the Paris Olympics' closing ceremony on August 11, Sun, representing Asian athletes, extinguished the Olympic flame together with International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and several other athletes representing other continents and the Refugee Olympic Team.

"At that moment, I felt the Olympic spirit. Overcome yourself and become a role model, and then you will inspire younger athletes to become someone like Sun Yingsha," she reflected.

Sun rose to the top of the world rankings for the first time in January 2022, becoming the first post-00s world No. 1 paddler. Despite her rapid rise in recent years, she remains humble. "I'm not a talent. Breaking into the top level requires hard work and aptitude, but hard work comes first."

"I feel I'm lucky to always chase my dream and goal," Sun remarked.