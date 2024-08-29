﻿
Paris Paralympic Games open

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games open on Wednesday evening at Place de la Concorde.
AFP

LtoR, France's paralympic torchbearers, Charles-Antoine Kaoukou, Nantenin Keita, Fabien Lamirault, Alexis Hanquinquant and Elodie Lorandi hold the Paralympic flame in front of the Paralympic cauldron during the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Opening Ceremony at the Jardin des Tuileries (Tuileries Garden) in Paris on August 28, 2024.

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games open on Wednesday evening at Place de la Concorde.

About 4,400 athletes from a record 168 delegations will participate in the 11-day Games across 22 sports, with Eritrea, Kiribati and Kosovo making their Paralympic debuts.

China has sent 284 athletes — 126 males and 158 females — to compete in 302 events over 19 sports, with 95 being first-time Paralympians.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
