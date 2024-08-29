Paris Paralympic Games open

French President Emmanuel Macron declared the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games open on Wednesday evening at Place de la Concorde.

About 4,400 athletes from a record 168 delegations will participate in the 11-day Games across 22 sports, with Eritrea, Kiribati and Kosovo making their Paralympic debuts.

China has sent 284 athletes — 126 males and 158 females — to compete in 302 events over 19 sports, with 95 being first-time Paralympians.