Chinese Olympic champions arrive in Hong Kong for 3-day visit

  21:32 UTC+8, 2024-08-29       0
A delegation of Chinese mainland Olympians from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games arrived in Hong Kong on Thursday for a three-day visit.
The delegation, led by the Chinese Olympic Committee president Gao Zhidan, includes 65 athletes and eight coaches representing 16 sports. Among the 60 gold medalists from the Paris Olympics, all are participating in the visit except Zheng Qinwen, who is currently competing in the US Open.

Chan Kwok-ki, chief secretary for administration of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government, and Timothy Fok Tsun-ting, president of the Sports Federation and Olympic Committee of Hong Kong, China, were among those who greeted the delegation at Hong Kong International Airport during a welcome ceremony hosted by the HKSAR government.

At the ceremony, Chan noted that since Hong Kong's return to the motherland, the central government has arranged for mainland athletes to visit Hong Kong after every Olympic Games to share their joy with Hong Kong people, which reflects the central government's care and importance given to the HKSAR.

Gao thanked the HKSAR government and local people for their warm welcome. He said that during the visit to Hong Kong, the delegation will engage in extensive exchanges with the HKSAR government, relevant departments and Hong Kong public, especially the youth, to hone skills and promote friendship. He also called for joint efforts to contribute to the development of sports in both the mainland and Hong Kong.

The delegation will attend a welcome reception and banquet hosted by the HKSAR government on Thursday evening. On Friday, they will visit the Hong Kong Sports Institute and interact with local athletes, before attending a gala show.

Before departing for Macau on Saturday, the Olympians will showcase their skills in two demonstration events at Queen Elizabeth Stadium and Victoria Park swimming pool.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
