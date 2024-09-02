﻿
News / Sport

Zheng into US Open quarter-final after record 2:15am finish

AFP
  14:55 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
China's Zheng Qinwen reached the US Open quarter-finals for a second time with victory over Donna Vekic in a record-late finish for a women's match of 2:15am on Monday.
AFP
  14:55 UTC+8, 2024-09-02       0
Zheng into US Open quarter-final after record 2:15am finish
AFP

China's Zheng Qinwen celebrates winning a point against Croatia's Donna Vekic during their women's singles round of 16 tennis match on day seven of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 2, 2024.

China's Zheng Qinwen reached the US Open quarter-finals for a second time with victory over Donna Vekic in a record-late finish for a women's match of 2:15am on Monday.

Seventh-seed Zheng won 7-6 (7/2), 4-6, 6-2 against her 24th-ranked Croatian opponent who she also defeated in the Paris Olympics final four weeks ago.

The early morning finish beat the old record of 2:13 am from 2021 when Maria Sakkari defeated Bianca Andreescu in a last-16 tie.

"I like to play in the night session. Here in New York it's my first time," said Zheng in front of a few hundred spectators in the 24,000-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It's two in the morning, it's incredible. Thanks to the fans who have stayed to support me."

The powerful 21-year-old Zheng is only the second Chinese woman to appear in two quarter-finals in New York after Li Na in 2009 and 2013.

Zheng will next face world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka, who defeated her in the last-eight in 2023 as well as in the final of the Australian Open in January.

Zheng edged a tight first set against Vekic where she didn't face a single break point before the experienced Croatian leveled the last-16 clash.

However, Zheng finished the stronger and claimed her place in the next round.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Li Na
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     