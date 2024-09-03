Chongqing women's football club official banned for abusing referee

The Chinese Football Association announced on Tuesday that an official from the Chongqing Yongchuan women's football club has been given a six-game stadium ban after abusing the referee in a recent Chinese top division match.

Chen Zhuo, the Chongqing side's official, protested against a ruling by the referee, hurling abuse at the latter in the 82nd minute of the Chinese Women's Super League game against Wuhan. Chen was consequently shown a red card.

Chen was also fined 30,000 yuan (US$4,210), according to the CFA's statement.