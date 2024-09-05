﻿
Zhang Shuai/Kristina Mladenovic reach US Open women's doubles final

Xinhua
  10:14 UTC+8, 2024-09-05
China's Zhang Shuai and Kristina Mladenovic of France defeated American Taylor Townsend and Czech Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, advancing to the US Open women's doubles final.
Xinhua
  10:14 UTC+8, 2024-09-05       0
Zhang Shuai/Kristina Mladenovic reach US Open women's doubles final
AFP

Kristina Mladenovic of France (left) high-fives partner Zhang Shuai of China against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and Taylor Townsend of the United States during their Women's Doubles Semifinals match on Day Ten of the 2024 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 4, 2024.

China's Zhang Shuai and Kristina Mladenovic of France defeated American Taylor Townsend and Czech Katerina Siniakova 7-5, 4-6, 6-3, advancing to the US Open women's doubles final on Wednesday.

Zhang, who won the US Open women's doubles title in 2021 with Samantha Stosur, has now reached her fourth Grand Slam doubles final.

Zhang and Mladenovic will face the No. 7 seeds, Jelena Ostapenko and Lyudmyla Kichenok, in the final on Friday.

Source: Xinhua
