Chinese powerlifter Tan elected as member of IPC Athletes' Council

The International Paralympic Committee has announced the six athletes elected to its Athletes' Council on Friday, among which is China's para-powerlifter Tan Yujiao.

The election took place from 26 August to 5 September in the Paralympic Village. 1,821 athletes cast their ballots, with 25 candidates representing 12 different sports from four continents.

The newly elected members, who will serve four-year terms, include Lenine Cunha (Portugal, para athletics), Tan Yujiao (China, para powerlifting), Won Yoo-min (South Korea, wheelchair basketball), Denise Schindler (Germany, para cycling), and re-elected members Martina Caironi (Italy, para athletics) and Vladyslava Kravchenko (Malta, para swimming). Additionally, Cunha was the first athlete with an intellectual impairment to join the Council.

33-year-old Tan broke her own world record by lifting 142kg in the women's up to 67kg powerlifting on Friday, successfully claiming her third consecutive title at the Paralympics.

"It is a great honor for me. I look forward to serving as a bridge for effective communication between Chinese Paralympic athletes and international Paralympic organizations," said Tan, who became the first Chinese athlete elected to the Council.

The six elected members will be presented during the closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympics on Sunday.