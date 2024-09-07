﻿
News / Sport

Chinese powerlifter Tan elected as member of IPC Athletes' Council

Xinhua
  11:52 UTC+8, 2024-09-07       0
The International Paralympic Committee has announced the six athletes elected to its Athletes' Council on Friday, among which is China's para-powerlifter Tan Yujiao.
Xinhua
  11:52 UTC+8, 2024-09-07       0
Chinese powerlifter Tan elected as member of IPC Athletes' Council

Tan Yujiao of China celebrates after the para powerlifting women's up to 67kg final at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France, Sep 6, 2024.

The International Paralympic Committee has announced the six athletes elected to its Athletes' Council on Friday, among which is China's para-powerlifter Tan Yujiao.

The election took place from 26 August to 5 September in the Paralympic Village. 1,821 athletes cast their ballots, with 25 candidates representing 12 different sports from four continents.

The newly elected members, who will serve four-year terms, include Lenine Cunha (Portugal, para athletics), Tan Yujiao (China, para powerlifting), Won Yoo-min (South Korea, wheelchair basketball), Denise Schindler (Germany, para cycling), and re-elected members Martina Caironi (Italy, para athletics) and Vladyslava Kravchenko (Malta, para swimming). Additionally, Cunha was the first athlete with an intellectual impairment to join the Council.

33-year-old Tan broke her own world record by lifting 142kg in the women's up to 67kg powerlifting on Friday, successfully claiming her third consecutive title at the Paralympics.

"It is a great honor for me. I look forward to serving as a bridge for effective communication between Chinese Paralympic athletes and international Paralympic organizations," said Tan, who became the first Chinese athlete elected to the Council.

The six elected members will be presented during the closing ceremony of the Paris Paralympics on Sunday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     