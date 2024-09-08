﻿
Sabalenka beats Pegula to win US Open women's title

The No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus defeated No. 6 Jessica Pegula from the United States 7-5, 7-5 in the US Open women's singles final, clinching her third Grand Slam title.
AFP

Belarus's Aryna Sabalenka kisses the trophy after defeating USA's Jessica Pegula during their women's final match on day 13 of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on September 7, 2024.

The No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus defeated No. 6 Jessica Pegula from the United States 7-5, 7-5 in the US Open women's singles final, clinching her third Grand Slam title on Saturday.

Sabalenka extended her winning streak to 12 matches and it was her first US Open singles crown after winning the Australian Open in 2023 and 2024.

"In those tough moments, I was just trying to stay strong and trying to remind myself that I have been through a lot and I'm strong enough to hold under this pressure," said the 26-year-old Sabalenka.

"I was happy I was able to fight back and give myself a chance. But in the end, it wasn't enough," Pegula said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
