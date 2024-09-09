﻿
Paris Paralympic Games close

Xinhua
The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games lowered the curtain on Sunday evening.
Xinhua
AFP

This photograph shows fireworks fired on the roof of the Stade de France at the end of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony in Saint-Denis in the outskirts of Paris on September 8, 2024.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games lowered the curtain on Sunday evening.

Approximately 64,000 spectators and more than 8,500 athletes and accompanying staff attended the closing ceremony at Stade de France.

After 11 days of competition, China collected 94 gold, 76 silver and 50 bronze medals, topping the medal tally for the sixth consecutive time.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
