CLPGA Tour money list proves top priority in Shanghai

As the China LPGA Tour returns from its summer break, much is at stake this week when the Fila Golf Women's Classic tees off Friday on the Yangtse Links Course at PGA Golf Club Anying.

In addition to valuable World Ranking Points and the RMB1.2 million prize purse on offer at the Chongming Island venue, everyone in the 132-player field will be aiming to move up the Order of Merit to possibly qualify for two big events set to hit China next month.

The one million US dollars Aramco Team Series, sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour, tees off the penultimate event of its five tournament global series at Mission Hills Golf Club Shenzhen on October 4. The field features teams of three professionals and one amateur. The top 17 players on the CLPGA Tour money list after this week will be exempt into the tournament.

With the US LPGA Tour making its annual stop at Qizhong Garden Golf Club for the 2.2 million dollars Buick LPGA Shanghai starting October 10, the China Golf Association has 15 spots available for the championship with about six places to be decided by the results of the Fila Golf event.

Sitting in the driver's seat is Pang Runzhi, the current Order of Merit leader with RMB295,505. The rookie pro vaulted to the top of the money list on the strength of a memorable run of tournaments in June when she won the Singapore Ladies Masters, finished third at the Reignwood CLPGA Classic and tied for fifth at the Golf Liquor Guangdong Women's Open.

"It's wonderful with more big events over the second half of the year. The purse here is the highest of these regular events, which inspires you to chase the trophy. But I don't want to put more pressure on myself. I am leading the money list. The Order of Merit is a good honor. I will try my best," the 17-year-old said.

Looking to overtake Pang this week is Cai Danlin. With a winner's purse of RMB180,000, the 21-year-old Hainan native could move to the top of the money list if she is to get her maiden pro title. She comes into the Shanghai tournament after successfully passing the second stage of the JLPGA Pro Test.

"The greens are large with plenty of sloping sections. The weather is another factor. My track record is not great. But I am more experienced. My main goal is a JLPGA card for the second half of the year. I've been working hard for it," said Cai who sits second on the Order with RMB116.646, a runner-up in Singapore her best result.

Looking to spoil the party of her younger competition is Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong. The Thai veteran won here last year at the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Championship when the club was known as Lanhai International Golf Club. The club features two championship layouts that were designed by the legendary Jack Nicklaus and his son, Jack Jr, in 2011. The courses were "reworked" by the design team of Michael Clayton, Michael Cocking, Ashley Mead and former US Open winner Geoff Ogilvy in 2018.

"This golf course is really good. I think it is more soft than last time because of the rain," said Bueng Kan native Sherman who played the first half of the year in South Korea where she made only three cuts in 10 events.

"(South Korea) doesn't really fit for me, so I decided to come back here and play the rest of the events on the CLPGA Tour this year. There are good memories here from seeing my picture in the clubhouse (from winning last year) or even from playing on the course today. I can remember where I played, how I played. I just don't want to pressure myself this week, just have fun."

This week's field features 132 players, 12 of whom gained entry from the Monday qualifier, from 11 countries and regions.