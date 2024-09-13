﻿
News / Sport

Final report reaffirms WADA not biased toward China

Xinhua
  10:01 UTC+8, 2024-09-13       0
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was found to have shown no bias toward China, and its decision not to appeal cases was deemed reasonable.
Xinhua
  10:01 UTC+8, 2024-09-13       0

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) was found to have shown no bias toward China, and its decision not to appeal cases was deemed reasonable, according to the final report of an Independent Prosecutor released on Thursday.

The final report, presented virtually to WADA's Executive Committee (ExCo) by Independent Prosecutor Eric Cottier, reviewed WADA's handling of the China Anti-Doping Agency's no-fault contamination cases involving Chinese swimmers in 2021.

"I am pleased to confirm that my conclusions, which were published via my interim report on July 9, have not changed. The information in the file shows that WADA has done its work autonomously, independently and professionally, and that there is no evidence to the contrary. WADA has applied the rules to which its activity is subject," Cottier said in his opening remarks to the ExCo.

WADA President Witold Banka said: "We especially welcome Mr. Cottier's suggestion that we look at the rules concerning group contamination. These Chinese swimming cases reflect the inherent difficulty of dealing with cases of alleged contamination. With laboratories now able to routinely detect tiny concentrations of prohibited substances in the millionth or even billionth of a gram range, many of the adverse findings are theoretically compatible with trace, inadvertent contamination. Contamination scenarios, including very intricate and seemingly improbable ones, are being accepted more and more readily by tribunals."

Cottier was appointed on April 25 by the ExCo and tasked reviewing WADA's handling of the 2021 Chinese swimmers contamination case.

Cottier delivered an interim report on July 9, which concluded that WADA had acted without bias and handled the case reasonably.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     