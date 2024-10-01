﻿
Basketball great Mutombo dies aged 58: NBA

AFP
  09:54 UTC+8, 2024-10-01       0
Congolese-American basketball great Dikembe Mutombo, renowned as one of the best defensive players in NBA history, has died aged 58, the league announced on Monday.
Former US basketball star Dikembe Mutombo poses with his "Sport for Good" award for his charitable work in the Congo following the Laureus World Sports Awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi on March 10, 2010.

Congolese-American basketball great Dikembe Mutombo, renowned as one of the best defensive players in NBA history, has died aged 58, the league announced on Monday.

Mutombo, an eight-time NBA all-star, passed away surrounded by his family after a battle with brain cancer, the league added.

"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said of the 2.18m Hall-of-Famer in a statement.

"On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others," Silver added, noting Mutombo's extensive humanitarian work.

Mutombo, who played 18 seasons in the NBA, worked tirelessly to improve living conditions in his native Democratic Republic of Congo through his personal foundation.

Those efforts, which included donating millions of dollars to help build a hospital on the outskirts of Kinshasa, earned him multiple humanitarian accolades including the US President's Volunteer Service Award.

"He was a humanitarian at his core," said Silver, who often traveled alongside Mutombo in his work as the NBA's Global Ambassador.

"He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of Congo and across the continent of Africa," Silver said.

"I had the privilege of traveling the world with Dikembe and seeing first-hand how his generosity and compassion uplifted people."

Mutombo retired from the NBA in 2009 after a dazzling playing career in which he became synonymous with defensive dominance.

Source: AFP   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
