Spanish tennis player Badosa apologizes for racially insensitive gesture at Wuhan Open

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa issued a public apology after allegedly making a racially insensitive gesture during the Wuhan Open in China.
The photo shared by Paula Badosa's coach on Instagram shows her mimicking "Asian eyes" with chopsticks.

Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa issued a public apology after allegedly making a racially insensitive gesture during the Wuhan Open in China. She also announced her withdrawal from the tournament, citing gastrointestinal issues.

The controversy erupted after her coach shared on Instagram a picture of Badosa apparently mimicking "Asian eyes" with chopsticks.

After the criticism, Badosa clarified that her intent was not to offend, stating she was merely playing with her facial expressions and did not mean to imitate anyone. She emphasized her love for Asian culture and expressed gratitude for her many Asian friends.

She acknowledged her mistake in a follow-up social media post, taking full responsibility and expressing her hope for understanding from fans. As a result of her withdrawal, Italian player Lucia Bronzetti will take her spot in the tournament.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
