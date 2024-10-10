﻿
Japan upsets China to take women's team crown at Asian Table Tennis Championships

  10:08 UTC+8, 2024-10-10       0
Japan defeated defending champions China 3-1 to claim the women's team title at the 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday.
Japan defeated defending champions China 3-1 to claim the women's team title at the 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Sun Yingsha, Wang Yidi, and Chen Xingtong powered China to a 3-0 win against Hong Kong, China, while Japan overpowered India 3-1 to make the final.

China dispatched the same line-up for the final. With a busy schedule shifting from the World Table Tennis (WTT) China Smash, which concluded on Sunday, the Chinese paddlers were not in their prime condition.

China was dealt a blow early in the title showdown as Wang fell to Miwa Harimoto in full games. Although Sun leveled the score with a 3-0 victory over Mima Ito, China was once again in an inferior position after Chen, who had replaced Wang Manyu in the roster ahead of the tournament, lost 3-1 to Miu HiraNo.

Harimoto became a major contributor to Japan's victory as the 16-year-old edged Sun 3-2 in the fourth match.

The men's team semifinals and final will be held on Thursday, as China will compete with South Korea for a final spot.

Also on Wednesday, two Chinese pairs, Lin Gaoyuan/Wang Yidi and Lin Shidong/Kuai Man, reached the mixed doubles last 16 with straight-game victories.

Running from Monday to Sunday, the 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, feature a total of seven events, namely men's and women's team, singles and doubles events and mixed doubles event.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
