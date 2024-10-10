World No. 1 Sun withdraws from upcoming matches at Asian Table Tennis C'ships

Top-ranked female paddler Sun Yingsha of China announced her withdrawal from the upcoming matches at the 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships on Thursday.

Sun made the decision citing some reactions in her arm muscles one day after China lost to Japan 3-1 in the women's team final.

"There are wins and losses in competitive sports, and all of us have done our utmost. Wipe tears after the loss, and try to win the next time. I believe in our team as we are the strongest," Sun wrote on her account on the X-like social media platform Weibo.

Sun had a tight schedule after the Paris Olympics. Apart from competing in the World Table Tennis Champions Macau and China Smash, where she claimed the women's singles titles on both occasions, she also participated in some promotional activities off the field.

"I felt quite enriching and everyone's love and support through these promotional activities and high-intensity competitions, but during this period, I didn't have systematic adjustments," she explained.

"After yesterday's match, my arm muscles had some obvious reactions. Following the examination of the medical staff of the national team and confirmation of the Asian Championships organizers, the coaching group has approved my withdrawal from the upcoming matches in the tournament."

Sun had been scheduled to play the singles event, and the doubles event along with Wang Yidi, at the Asian Championships running from Monday to Sunday in Astana, Kazakhstan.