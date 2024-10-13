﻿
News / Sport

China's Lin/Kuai wins mixed doubles title at Asian Table Tennis Championships

Xinhua
  14:45 UTC+8, 2024-10-13       0
China's young duo Lin Shidong/Kuai Man claimed the mixed doubles title at the 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.
Xinhua
  14:45 UTC+8, 2024-10-13       0
China's Lin/Kuai wins mixed doubles title at Asian Table Tennis Championships
Xinhua

China's young duo Lin Shidong/Kuai Man beat Ri Jong Sik/Kim Kum Yong of the DPRK to claim the mixed doubles title at the 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.

China's young duo Lin Shidong/Kuai Man claimed the mixed doubles title at the 27th Asian Table Tennis Championships on Saturday.

The Chinese pair triumphed 3-1 over Olympic silver medalists Ri Jong Sik/Kim Kum Yong of the DPRK.

"The process of winning the title was difficult. The final was also intense. I felt very happy that we finally made it," said Lin.

In the men's doubles final, South Korea's Lim Jong-hoon/An Jae-hyun had a dominating 3-0 win over Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen/ Izaac Quek.

In the men's singles quarterfinals, Lin advanced to the semifinals with a 3-1 victory over Japan's Shunsuke Togami. However, his compatriot Wang Chuqin was upset by South Korean player Oh Jun-sung 3-1.

On the women's side, no Chinese players reached the singles semifinals following the withdrawal of the top-ranked Sun Yingsha. Japan's Miwa Harimoto will face DPR Korea's Kim Kum Yong for the title.

In the women's doubles quarterfinals, Chinese pair Chen Xingtong/Kuai Man defeated South Korea's Shin Yu-bin/Jeon Ji-hee 3-1. In the semifinals, they will face Japan's Odo Satsuki/Yokoi Sakura.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Shin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     