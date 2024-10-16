Zheng Qinwen withdraws from Ningbo Open due to health reasons

Chinese player Zheng Qinwen announced on Wednesday that she will withdraw from the ongoing WTA Ningbo Tennis Open due to health reasons.

"I deeply regret having to withdraw from the Ningbo tournament. After competing in the China Open and the Wuhan Open, I have sustained some injuries and have also caught a cold. I hope to return and compete in Ningbo next year. I sincerely apologize for my withdrawal," Zheng stated in her withdrawal announcement.

As a WTA 500 event, the main draw of the Ningbo Tennis Open began on October 14, attracting several top-ranked players.

According to the schedule, the top four seeds received a bye in the first round. As the second seed, Zheng was originally scheduled to play in the second round against the winner of the match between Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic and Australian player Olivia Gadecki.