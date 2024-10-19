China's Qin wins 50m breaststroke gold at Swimming World Cup

China's swimming sensation Qin Haiyang secured his second gold at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup in Shanghai, clocking a new Asian record of 25.38 seconds in the men's 50m breaststroke on Saturday.

Qin's compatriot Sun Jiajun captured the bronze medal in the event.

Reigning Olympic champion Pan Zhanle narrowly missed gold in the men's 100m freestyle, finishing just 0.03 seconds behind Italy's Thomas Ceccon, who touched the wall first in 46.32 seconds.

"The time is OK," said Pan. "I only trained for two weeks, so this result is good to me."

Tang Qianting led the pack in the women's 100m breaststroke with a time of 1:02.53, while Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong secured the top spot in the women's 200m freestyle in 1:51.46.

"I feel that the short-course pool is comfortable for me as I'm a swimmer with a bursting style, and I make sure to do my turns and starts the best I can. I think the short course might put less pressure on me," said Tang.

France's Olympic champion Leon Marchand demonstrated his prowess in the men's individual medley event, clinching the 200m title in 1:50.30, following his victory in the 100m medley on Friday.

American icon Kate Douglass earned her third gold in Shanghai, winning the 50m butterfly in 24.54 seconds. She narrowly outpaced host swimmer Zhang Yufei, who touched the wall in 24.94 seconds. Douglass, gold medalist in the 200m breaststroke at the Paris Olympics, claimed victories in the 200m breaststroke and 100m individual medley events on the previous day.

The United States also celebrated wins in the women's 100m backstroke, men's 1,500m freestyle and 200m butterfly events.

Australia's Isaac Cooper snatched gold in the men's 50m backstroke, with China's Xu Jiayu taking bronze.

Held in a short-course format, the Swimming World Cup attracted over 200 swimmers including 19 Olympic champions. It was the first major international competition for China's swimming team since the Paris Olympic Games.