Race to the river a feast of speed and passion

Cyclists follow Shanghai's mother river, the Huangpu, racing upstream through the bustling city and tranquil countryside to ultimately reaching the Huangpu River's origin.

Ti Gong

A cycling event that linked Shanghai and the origin of Huangpu River in Anji, Zhejiang Province, was held over the weekend, offering participants a feast of speed and passion while injecting new vitality into the integrated development of sports and tourism in the Yangtze River Delta region. The Shanghai-Anji Huangpu River Traceability Cycling Challenge started at the Hanxiang Water Garden in Minhang District. The 230-kilometer race, like a sinuous ribbon, tightly connected the urban pulse of Shanghai with the natural scenery of Anji. The event, part of the Yangtze River Delta Cycling Festival, a supporting activity of the Shanghai Tourism Festival, was divided into full and half courses.

Ti Gong

The half-course participants rode through the beautiful Taipu River and Lanlu Port, covering 113 kilometers before returning to the starting point. The full course features six supply points, with the finish line at the Shenxi Gorge, Anji, stretching 230 kilometers. The full-course cyclists followed Shanghai's mother river, the Huangpu, racing upstream through the bustling city and tranquil countryside, experiencing the perfect blend of speed and passion, and ultimately reaching the Huangpu River origin in Anji County. "The cycling challenge is not only a grand event of sports competition but also a journey of self-challenge and transcendence," said cyclist Max Wang. "Also, the race is a delightful journey to the eyes as the scenery along the Huangpu River is really enchanting, which eased my fatigue of cycling."

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The source of the Huangpu River is in the Longwangshan Mountain Nature Reserve in Anji. The mountain is rich in primeval forest, peaks, rocks, streams and other natural landscapes. The source area has three towns and 36 villages with a population of 56,000. It is the "green pearl" of the Yangtze River Delta. In recent years, the area has relied on its unique landscape and outdoor sports resources to develop a national-level tourist resort, positioned as an "outdoor sports paradise."