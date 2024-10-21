﻿
News / Sport

Race to the river a feast of speed and passion

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:24 UTC+8, 2024-10-21       0
Cyclists follow Shanghai's mother river, the Huangpu, racing upstream through the bustling city and tranquil countryside to ultimately reaching the Huangpu River's origin.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  19:24 UTC+8, 2024-10-21       0
Race to the river a feast of speed and passion
Ti Gong

Cyclists race against time during the challenge.

A cycling event that linked Shanghai and the origin of Huangpu River in Anji, Zhejiang Province, was held over the weekend, offering participants a feast of speed and passion while injecting new vitality into the integrated development of sports and tourism in the Yangtze River Delta region.

The Shanghai-Anji Huangpu River Traceability Cycling Challenge started at the Hanxiang Water Garden in Minhang District. The 230-kilometer race, like a sinuous ribbon, tightly connected the urban pulse of Shanghai with the natural scenery of Anji.

The event, part of the Yangtze River Delta Cycling Festival, a supporting activity of the Shanghai Tourism Festival, was divided into full and half courses.

Race to the river a feast of speed and passion
Ti Gong

Cyclists pass by lush greenery during the race.

Race to the river a feast of speed and passion

The race medal features the magnolia, the flower representing Shanghai.

The half-course participants rode through the beautiful Taipu River and Lanlu Port, covering 113 kilometers before returning to the starting point.

The full course features six supply points, with the finish line at the Shenxi Gorge, Anji, stretching 230 kilometers.

The full-course cyclists followed Shanghai's mother river, the Huangpu, racing upstream through the bustling city and tranquil countryside, experiencing the perfect blend of speed and passion, and ultimately reaching the Huangpu River origin in Anji County.

"The cycling challenge is not only a grand event of sports competition but also a journey of self-challenge and transcendence," said cyclist Max Wang. "Also, the race is a delightful journey to the eyes as the scenery along the Huangpu River is really enchanting, which eased my fatigue of cycling."

Race to the river a feast of speed and passion
Ti Gong

Hanxiang Water Garden shines at night.

Race to the river a feast of speed and passion
Ti Gong

Cyclists take a rest during the race.

The source of the Huangpu River is in the Longwangshan Mountain Nature Reserve in Anji. The mountain is rich in primeval forest, peaks, rocks, streams and other natural landscapes.

The source area has three towns and 36 villages with a population of 56,000. It is the "green pearl" of the Yangtze River Delta. In recent years, the area has relied on its unique landscape and outdoor sports resources to develop a national-level tourist resort, positioned as an "outdoor sports paradise."

Race to the river a feast of speed and passion
Ti Gong

Cyclists wait at the starting point.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Huangpu River
Yangtze River
Minhang
Huangpu
Shanghai Tourism Festival
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     