Elite runners to set off for 10K race on Sunday
The Shanghai Elite 10K Race will fire its starting gun at 7:30am in Putuo District, releasing 7,000 runners, including elite athletes from overseas.
As a Gold Label Road Race newly recognized by World Athletics, this year's Elite 10K has adjusted its route to pass by major landmarks within the district.
Runners will start their journey from Guangfu Road W, go past Zhenguang Road, Daduhe Road, and Zhenbei Road, before reaching the finish line in the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park.
The organizers received some 43,738 applications for registration this year. Most of them fall into the 30 to 49 age group and about 70 percent are male runners.
This year's race has set a wheelchair discipline, featuring six designated participants. It is considered a drill for the 2024 Shanghai Marathon on December 1, during which a wheelchair discipline will make its official appearance.
Water stations have been arranged every two kilometers along the route. There are also snack supplies and water spray facilities to help runners beat the heat.