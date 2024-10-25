Elite runners to set off for 10K race on Sunday

The Shanghai Elite 10K Race will fire its starting gun at 7:30am in Putuo District, releasing 7,000 runners, including elite athletes from overseas.

As a Gold Label Road Race newly recognized by World Athletics, this year's Elite 10K has adjusted its route to pass by major landmarks within the district.

Runners will start their journey from Guangfu Road W, go past Zhenguang Road, Daduhe Road, and Zhenbei Road, before reaching the finish line in the Half Marathon Suzhou Creek Park.