Zheng, Gauff to meet in "youth showdown" at WTA Finals

China's Zheng Qinwen advanced to the final of the WTA Finals in her tournament debut, after defeating the Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals.
China's Paris Olympic gold medalist Zheng Qinwen advanced to the final of the WTA Finals in her tournament debut, after defeating the Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova in the semifinals here on Friday.

Zheng broke Krejcikova's first service game, leveraging this break to win the first set 6-3. In the second set, Zheng took an early lead with two breaks, going up 3-0, but Krejcikova fought back with two breaks to level the score at 3-3. The two players then held serve up to 5-5. Zheng regained momentum in the eleventh game with a crucial break and clinched the set 7-5.

With this victory, the 22-year-old Zheng became the youngest player to make the final in her WTA Finals debut since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

"It feels so special because it's my first WTA Finals. And right now I am just in the final. That's really unbelievable," Zheng said after the match.

In the other semifinal match, third seed Coco Gauff took 1 hour and 49 minutes to overcome top seed Aryna Sabalenka, winning in straight sets 7-6 (4), 6-3. The 20-year-old Gauff became the youngest WTA Finals finalist since Caroline Wozniacki in 2010. The final will be a "youth showdown" between Gauff and Zheng.

In doubles, second-seeded Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe will compete for the championship against the eighth seeds Katerina Siniakova and Taylor Townsend.

