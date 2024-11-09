Cycling-Briton Cavendish confirms retirement

Mark Cavendish will compete in his final professional race at the two-day Tour de France Criterium in Singapore on Sunday, the British cyclist said on Saturday.

Cavendish, who announced his retirement last year before reversing that decision, broke the all-time record for most stage wins at the Tour de France this year.

The 39-year-old won an individual silver medal on the track at the 2016 Rio Olympics and claimed three world titles in the madison discipline.

"Sunday will be the final race of my professional cycling career," Cavendish said in a post on Instagram.

"I am lucky enough to have done what I love for almost 20 years and I can now say that I have achieved everything that I can on the bike.

"Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport, I've always wanted to make a difference in it and now I am ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me."