Hometown win twice as nice for super golf amateur Zhou

Zhou Shiyuan captured her second straight China LPGA Tour title on Saturday as the 14-year-old amateur delivered in front of her hometown fans, beating pro Michelle Zhang Yunxuan in a second-hole playoff to win the Kove China Sports Lottery Chongqing Women's Open.

After starting the day one stroke off the lead, Zhou, winner of last month's Zhangjiagang Shuangshan Challenge, closed with an even-par 72 over the King Run Nanshan Golf Club to finish on 5-under-par 211, deadlocked with overnight co-leader Zhang (73).



As both players made par on the first playoff hole, the 525-yard 18th, Zhou made no mistake when the two played the same hole again. After Zhang put her approach shot 25 feet away from the pin, Zhou pitched past the hole from 98 yards out and spun her ball back where it settled to within a foot of the flag.



Zhang nearly extended the playoff as her birdie putt grazed the hole but the ball rolled past the cup. Zhou then made the easy putt for the win.



With the victory, the teenager becomes the youngest player to record two wins on the CLPGA Tour. She is also the first amateur to win back-to-back since Yin Xiaowen in 2021.



"I am proud of myself with this win as a Chongqing local player after a long day. That was the best shot that I shot under the gun," said Zhou of her approach on the second playoff hole.



"This win is not easy. I tempered my expectations on the back nine where Michelle made three birdies. I wasn't stressed for the whole day. After the first win in Shuangshan, I am plenty self-confident."



Zhang, who carded four birdies, three bogeys and a double-bogey five at the 164-yard seventh hole in the wet conditions, picked up the 75,000 yuan (US$10,450) winner's purse as the top pro. The second-year pro said Zhou deserved the win as she didn't make any big mistakes.

