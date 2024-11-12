News / Sport

Watertown to host 2024 China International Windsurfing Masters

Competitors from China and abroad will take part, including members of the Chinese national windsurfing team and national championships, and several Olympic Games participants.
Watertown to host 2024 China International Windsurfing Masters
Ti Gong

Water sports have been developing rapidly in Jinze.

The 2024 China International Windsurfing Masters will set sail on November 13 at the picturesque Jiangnan watertown of Jinze in Qingpu District.

After five editions of refinement, this year's event has been upgraded for the first time to the China International Windsurfing Masters, further enhancing its international attributes, according to the Qingpu District Sports Bureau.

Watertown to host 2024 China International Windsurfing Masters
Ti Gong

A tranquil scene soon to be a hive of water sports activity.

The professional group consists of high-level athletes from China and abroad, including top competitors from the Chinese national windsurfing team and national championships, such as Huang Jingye, Yan Zheng, Lu Yunxiu, and Bi Kun, all of whom have taken part in the Olympics Games.

Watertown to host 2024 China International Windsurfing Masters
Ti Gong

The windsurfing event will see several Olympians compete.

The venue for the event, Jinze Town, has been crowned "China's Most Beautiful Village and Town."

During breaks, participants can visit Jinze's landmark attractions such as the ancient town, Shanghai Daguanyuan (Grandview Garden), and its new rural areas.

Watertown to host 2024 China International Windsurfing Masters
Ti Gong

The event is set to be held at the Jinwu Bandao Water Sports Base.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
