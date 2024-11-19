China loses to Japan in World Cup qualifier

China conceded three headers and lost to Japan 3-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Xiamen, Fujian on Tuesday.

In the first leg clash between the two teams in September, the Japanese team thrashed China 7-0.

The Chinese side started the match with high-quality defending, until the 39th minute, when Koki Ogawa headed home in a corner cross.

In the stoppage time of the first half, Japan doubled its lead in another corner kick as Ko Itakura's header from the far post went into the net following a headed pass.

China pulled one goal back in the third minute of the second half, when Lin Liangming shot from the center of the box netted home thanks to a direct pass from Wei Shihao.

However, the Japanese team silenced the home crowd just six minutes later as Junya Ito penetrated in the right flank and crossed to Ogawa to score his second header of the match.

In 70th minute, Wei Shihao was close to score for China, but his shot was parried away by Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Elsewhere, on Tuesday, Indonesia defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 at home to get its first win in the group.

Japan now has 16 points to lead the group with five wins and one draw, while Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and China have six points each in the group.