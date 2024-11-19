News / Sport

China loses to Japan in World Cup qualifier

Xinhua
  22:59 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0
China conceded three headers and lost to Japan 3-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Xiamen, Fujian on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  22:59 UTC+8, 2024-11-19       0

China conceded three headers and lost to Japan 3-1 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in Xiamen, Fujian on Tuesday.

In the first leg clash between the two teams in September, the Japanese team thrashed China 7-0.

The Chinese side started the match with high-quality defending, until the 39th minute, when Koki Ogawa headed home in a corner cross.

In the stoppage time of the first half, Japan doubled its lead in another corner kick as Ko Itakura's header from the far post went into the net following a headed pass.

China pulled one goal back in the third minute of the second half, when Lin Liangming shot from the center of the box netted home thanks to a direct pass from Wei Shihao.

However, the Japanese team silenced the home crowd just six minutes later as Junya Ito penetrated in the right flank and crossed to Ogawa to score his second header of the match.

In 70th minute, Wei Shihao was close to score for China, but his shot was parried away by Japanese goalkeeper Zion Suzuki.

Elsewhere, on Tuesday, Indonesia defeated Saudi Arabia 2-0 at home to get its first win in the group.

Japan now has 16 points to lead the group with five wins and one draw, while Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and China have six points each in the group.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     