﻿
News / Sport

China sweeps singles titles at 2024 WTT Finals

Xinhua
  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-11-24       0
The 2024 World Table Tennis Finals saw China's Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu claim men's and women's singles titles respectively here on Sunday.
Xinhua
  21:03 UTC+8, 2024-11-24       0

The 2024 World Table Tennis Finals saw China's Wang Chuqin and Wang Manyu claim men's and women's singles titles respectively here on Sunday.

In the men's singles final, world No. 1 Wang Chuqin faced Japan's Tomokazu Harimoto in a highly anticipated match. The two had previously met in the men's singles final of the 2022 WTT Cup Finals, where Wang emerged victorious with a 4-2 win.

Wang started the match with a flawless opening game, scored 10 consecutive points to take the game 11-2. Although Harimoto regained his rhythm in the second game, he struggled to find his footing against Wang's relentless offense and lost 11-8. Wang maintained his momentum, taking the next two games 11-7 and 11-5 for a 4-0 victory.

This marks Wang's third consecutive WTT Finals men's singles title, following wins in the 2022 and 2023 WTT Cup Finals.

After the match, Wang expressed surprise at his performance. "I didn't have high expectations coming into this tournament, and I think Harimoto didn't expect me to play at this level either," he said. Wang noted that the tournament had strengthened his resolve and boosted his confidence.

The women's singles final featured an intense all-Chinese battle between Wang Manyu and Chen Xingtong. The pair had faced each other four times this season, with Wang winning all their previous encounters.

In a tightly contested match, the two traded games through the first six games, showcasing their abilities in long rallies and quick exchanges. In the decisive seventh game, the score was tied at 5-5 before Wang seized the momentum with aggressive serves, gaining a crucial lead. She then scored consecutive points to close the game 11-5, clinching the title with a 4-3 victory. This marks Wang Manyu's first WTT Finals women's singles championship.

"I prepared myself for a tough battle, and it truly came down to the final moments. It wasn't easy at all, and the moment I won was both a release and a joy," Wang Manyu said.

Reflecting on the past year, she added, "I feel I've grown not only in table tennis but also by experiencing things outside of the sport. These experiences have broadened my perspective and will help me in my career."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     