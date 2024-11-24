﻿
Athletes from all over world compete in Vertical Marathon

The 2024 Shanghai Tower Vertical Marathon, the world's tallest and largest vertical race, took place on Sunday, attracting more than 2,000 athletes from around the globe.
Ti Gong

Japan's Ryoji Watanabe and Croatia's Tea Faber claim the men's and women's championships.

The 2024 Shanghai Tower Vertical Marathon, the world's tallest and largest vertical race, took place on Sunday, attracting more than 2,000 athletes from around the globe.

Now in its fifth edition, the event saw competitors from more than 20 countries and regions, including the US, the UK, Japan, Germany, Malaysia and Italy, gather for a challenging ascent of China's tallest building.

Participants had the choice of two race categories: the full individual race, which involves climbing 3,398 steps to reach the 119th floor at a height of 552 meters, or the shorter "fun race," which takes climbers to the 22nd floor.

Olympic cycling champion Zhong Tianshi, a native of Shanghai's Pudong, led the local charge with enthusiasm and pride.

In the men's competition, Japan's Ryoji Watanabe emerged victorious, completing the climb in 18 minutes. The Women's Individual Championship was claimed by Croatia's Tea Faber, who conquered the stairs in 21 minutes and 26 seconds.

