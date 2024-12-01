New discipline and new technology feature in 2024 Marathon

More than 98 percent of runners completed their races in Sunday's 2024 Shanghai Marathon, which attracted a total of 38,000 participants.

More than 98 percent of runners completed their races in the 2024 Shanghai Marathon, which attracted a total of 38,000 participants in the 42-kilometer full marathon and the mini marathon. The runners set off from the Bund on Sunday morning. Samsom Amare from Eritrea won the men's full marathon, clocking 2:06:26. He was followed by Kenyan duo Titus Kipruto (2:06:30) and Solomon Kirwa Yego (2:06:34).

Dong Jun / SHINE

The women's title went to Ethopian runner Bekelech Gudeta Borecha, clocking 2:25:21. She was followed by compatriots Sisay Meseret Gola (2:25:29) and Tejitu Siyum (2:26:28). Wu Xiangdong (2:09:31) and Zhang Deshun (2:26:39) became the men's and women's domestic champions of the full marathon, respectively. This is the first year the Shanghai's event has been named a candidate race for the Abbott World Marathon Majors - the world's largest high-level marathon tour.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"There are over 100 requirements to meet to become a World Marathon Majors event, so it's a very challenging task," Lisa Thompson told Shanghai Daily. As the operative director of the World Marathon Majors and the race director of London Marathon, Thompson had been invited to Shanghai to inspect this year's Shanghai Marathon. "It's still too early to evaluate, but we've been very impressed by what we have seen here so far."

Dong Jun / SHINE

Thompson and her colleagues will give further suggestions to the Shanghai Marathon. If the race can pass the next two inspections by the Abbott World Marathon Majors in 2025 and 2026, it will be recognized as a World Majors event by 2027, sharing same standard with world's renowned marathons such as the Boston Marathon, London Marathon, Berlin Marathon, and Tokyo Marathon. Shanghai Marathon has set a new speed wheelchair discipline this year, featuring 20 participants.

Dong Jun / SHINE

Paris Paralympics 6th-placed Luo Xingchuan became the first male athlete to cross the finish line, clocking 1:32:09. Women's champion Chen Xiaochun used 1:51:25 to complete the distance. "When watching last year's Shanghai Marathon, I was wondering when I would be able to take part in the event as a wheelchair athlete," said Luo. "And it has been realized so quickly." Luo said he has been impressed most by the landscapes along the first 10 kilometers of the route.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"Because it has included the most prosperous views of the city represented by the Bund." The speed wheelchairs can reach a speed of as high as 30 kilometers per hour when sprinting. To cater for the wheelchair participants, the organizers have improved this year's running route, avoiding sharp curves and narrow roads to make the journey smoother. There are five barrier-free toilets along the way.

Dong Jun / SHINE

This year's Shanghai Marathon continues to be assisted by high technology. Electronic maps allow runners to know their location at any time, and 5G-A technology has been used for the first time to broadcast the entire race. 5G-A stands for 5G-Advanced, also known as 5.5G, which is 10 times the speed of 5G network. Many runners were wearing 5G-A transmission equipment for live broadcast. The audience can follow the race from the runner's first-person perspective through platforms such as Xinhuanet and Migu.

Ti Gong

The organizers also announced that the 2025 Shanghai Marathon will be held on November 30, 2025. Registrations will start from no later than June 30, 2025. Organizers hope the early announcement can help overseas runners who are interested in the Shanghai race make early travel plans.

Dong Jun / SHINE